Monday, March 2, 2026

When kids need to burn off some energy, a house or apartment can feel really small. And with our unpredictable Kansas weather, backyards and playgrounds aren’t always an option. A new business in Wichita is offering an indoor place where children of all ages can play… and parents can relax. Jenni Anima spent some time there and brings us this report.

Sedgwick County data shows that more than 12 thousand Wichita voters have cast their ballots on a proposed sales tax ahead of Tuesday's special election.

Two transgender Kansas residents are suing the state over a new law that immediately invalidated their driver's licenses.

Kansas officials have agreed to turn over some food assistance data that the Trump administration requested. Republican leaders say the dispute never should have happened.

A former police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6th was in Wichita over the weekend for the nonprofit group Leading Kansas.

A new bill at the Statehouse would require drivers to use their turn signals when they exit roundabouts.

A new invasive insect is creating major uncertainty for American rice producers.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning Kansans about upcoming prescribed fires, especially in the Flint Hills.

Humankind Ministries announced last week that Adam Barlow-Thompson will be the housing and shelter nonprofit's next CEO.



