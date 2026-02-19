Thursday, February 19, 2026

The Colorado-based band Jesus Christ Taxi Driver will release its second album, "Taxi The Rich," in April but the band is already on the road and previewing some of the songs from the upcoming release. The members say that their stylistic diversity and tendency to write short, high-energy songs are probably two of their greatest strengths. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver members Colin Kelly, Miles Jenkins, and Ian Ehrhart and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



One person died and four people were injured in a six-vehicle crash caused by blowing dust earlier this week on Interstate 70 near Colby.

Wildfires have spread across multiple counties in western Kansas, prompting evacuations.

Republicans at the Statehouse have overridden Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto to approve new restrictions on bathroom use by transgender people.

The head of the Kansas Bankers Association is speaking out against a federal bill that would cap interest rates on credit cards.

The Kansas House has advanced a bill that protects anti-abortion pregnancy centers from being required to provide, promote or refer women for abortion.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s longtime partner is suing him for a million dollars in a lawsuit filed in Texas.

Another Kansas school district has canceled classes and activities because so many students and staff members are out sick.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson