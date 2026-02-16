Monday, February 16, 2026

Wichita school leaders recently approved a major renovation of the woodshop at Heights High School and students in the class are getting hands on experience building cabinets and other items for schools across the district. Daniel Caudill visited Heights to see how the upgrades will help support students looking to work in a professional shop someday.

Plus more on these stories:

Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill that bans transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

A bill introduced in Kansas would honor Linda Brown, the central figure in the landmark Brown versus Board of Education Supreme Court case.

Activists say they’re disappointed after Kansas lawmakers did not vote on a bill aimed at preventing sexual abuse.

The Sedgwick County Republican Party is urging voters to vote no on a proposed 1% sales tax.

Colleges and universities across Kansas are bracing for what’s known as an enrollment cliff starting in 2028.

The Wichita River Festival has announced its musical lineup for this year's festival.

Parts of the Redbud Trail in east Wichita will close over the next several months.

The Harvey County Solid Waste Department is now offering disposal of refrigeration units and clean concrete.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson