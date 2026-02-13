Friday, February 13, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This Valentine’s Day, you may get a knock at your door from a Grammy-winning vocalist. Roy Moy the Third is offering singing telegrams in the Wichita area. KMUW's Carla Eckels has more on Roy’s effort to spread love.
Plus more on these stories:
- Education Commissioner Randy Watson says Kansas schools are in a crisis due to the state’s consistent underfunding of special education.
- A group that helps Wichita public school students with basic needs is expanding this year.
- The Kansas Senate has advanced a bill that critics say could strain school resources for students who are at risk of struggling academically.
- Local leaders in Kansas City, Kansas, passed a resolution this week that could temporarily block immigration detention centers.
- Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, say it was no joke when a man made online threats against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce at a 2024 concert at Arrowhead Stadium.
- President Trump has signed an executive order quadrupling beef imports from Argentina.
- Good weather and baby elephants helped the Sedgwick County Zoo record its second-highest attendance last year.
- Many offices and attractions in Wichita will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson