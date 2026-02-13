© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, February 13, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
This Valentine’s Day, you may get a knock at your door from a Grammy-winning vocalist. Roy Moy the Third is offering singing telegrams in the Wichita area. KMUW's Carla Eckels has more on Roy’s effort to spread love.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Education Commissioner Randy Watson says Kansas schools are in a crisis due to the state’s consistent underfunding of special education.
  • A group that helps Wichita public school students with basic needs is expanding this year.
  • The Kansas Senate has advanced a bill that critics say could strain school resources for students who are at risk of struggling academically.
  • Local leaders in Kansas City, Kansas, passed a resolution this week that could temporarily block immigration detention centers.
  • Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, say it was no joke when a man made online threats against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce at a 2024 concert at Arrowhead Stadium.
  • President Trump has signed an executive order quadrupling beef imports from Argentina.
  • Good weather and baby elephants helped the Sedgwick County Zoo record its second-highest attendance last year.
  • Many offices and attractions in Wichita will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
