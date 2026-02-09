Monday, February 9, 2026

Mychal Threets is social media’s most popular librarian, with more than 1.5 million followers. He's also the host of an online revival of "Reading Rainbow," and the author of a new children's book titled, "I'm So Happy You're Here: A Celebration of Library Joy." KMUW's Suzanne Perez talked with Threets recently about his new book and his mission to promote literacy and public libraries.

Wichita city leaders want residents' thoughts on how to carry out a proposed citywide sales tax.

Students at Wichita schools will have class on Veterans Day starting this fall as part of changes to the district’s calendar.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is no longer accepting books for inmates at the adult detention facility.

People convicted of certain serious crimes in Kansas could soon be required to stay in jail while awaiting sentencing.

When it comes to wildfires, Kansas is heading into its peak season: March and April.

The nonprofit group Connected Nation is expanding to Wichita and launching efforts to improve tech literacy.

A new microchip scanning station outside the Wichita Animal Shelter could speed up reunions between lost pets and their owners.

A forum aimed at helping Hispanic entrepreneurs will take place this week.

