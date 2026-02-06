Friday, February 6, 2026

Musician Mike Coykendall grew up in Norwich, Kansas, and later made his way to Portland, Oregon where he recorded and/or toured with acts such as M. Ward, She & Him, and Bright Eyes. But the earliest recognition he received for his own songs came via KMUW in the 1980s. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Coykendall about that experience and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



More Kansas school districts are canceling classes because so many students and staff members are out sick.

Pittsburg State University is preparing for changes in enrollment and funding that all Kansas universities will likely face.

Democratic Kansas state lawmaker Patrick Schmidt will challenge Republican Roger Marshall for his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Olathe’s City Council has unanimously approved the first local tax incentives tied to the Chiefs’ planned move to Kansas.

The reigning World Cup champions, captained by perhaps the greatest player in the world, picked Kansas City as their base camp for the summer tournament.

Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport set a new record last year, reporting over 1.8 million total passengers.

Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides the day of a special election in March.

The Wichita Wind Surge minor league baseball team announced yesterday that it will transform into the Wichita Honkers for four games this season.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zane Irwin, Kate Mays, Zach Ruth, Rachel Schnelle, Suzanne Perez and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay