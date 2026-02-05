Thursday, February 5, 2026
Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper: the Council Grove Republican. The Republican still publishes every Monday through Thursday, filling its pages with local news and satisfying hundreds of loyal subscribers. KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on a small-town paper with a rich history that’s also focused on the future.
Plus more on these stories:
- Opponents of a proposed sales tax say an ad by the nonprofit group behind the tax violates city policies.
- Parents would have to affirm their children are potty trained before they start kindergarten under a bill proposed in Kansas.
- Wichita school board members voted this week to finalize the closure of the Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center in northeast Wichita.
- Another Kansas school district has canceled classes because so many students and staff members are sick.
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants lawmakers to force state agencies to give the federal government personal information about food assistance recipients.
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and other Democratic leaders are urging lawmakers to raise the minimum wage in Kansas to $15 an hour.
- Pizza Hut is closing hundreds of locations across the United States because of declining sales.
- Topeka native Dan Cnossen has been named to this year’s Winter Paralympic team for the fourth time.
- A watch party at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson has been postponed after NASA delayed its mission to send four astronauts on a journey around the moon.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Dylan Lysen and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson