Thursday, February 5, 2026

Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper: the Council Grove Republican. The Republican still publishes every Monday through Thursday, filling its pages with local news and satisfying hundreds of loyal subscribers. KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on a small-town paper with a rich history that’s also focused on the future.

Plus more on these stories:

Opponents of a proposed sales tax say an ad by the nonprofit group behind the tax violates city policies.

Parents would have to affirm their children are potty trained before they start kindergarten under a bill proposed in Kansas.

Wichita school board members voted this week to finalize the closure of the Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center in northeast Wichita.

Another Kansas school district has canceled classes because so many students and staff members are sick.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants lawmakers to force state agencies to give the federal government personal information about food assistance recipients.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and other Democratic leaders are urging lawmakers to raise the minimum wage in Kansas to $15 an hour.

Pizza Hut is closing hundreds of locations across the United States because of declining sales.

Topeka native Dan Cnossen has been named to this year’s Winter Paralympic team for the fourth time.

A watch party at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson has been postponed after NASA delayed its mission to send four astronauts on a journey around the moon.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Dylan Lysen and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson