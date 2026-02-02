© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, February 2, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published February 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
In some communities in western Kansas, you can still spot the influence of German immigrants who settled there. Their descendants will mark a notable anniversary this year... Beccy Tanner explains.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita school board will decide tonight if and when to close four elementary schools in the district.
  • Unionized nurses at St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals held a vigil last week in Wichita to honor people killed by federal immigration officials.
  • United Way of the Plains announced Friday it has been awarded a $2.2 million dollar grant to help low-income families who are homeless or struggle to afford housing.
  • Four-term Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids has scheduled events in cities well beyond the borders of her northeast Kansas district.
  • A new report shows that Kansas has declined in national health rankings over the past three decades.
  • A 42-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with defrauding her clients by failing to make tax payments.
  • Two students from the Wichita area and one from Texas have been awarded one of the largest undergraduate scholarships in Kansas.
  • The city of Wichita will hold a series of clinics this month offering free microchipping for pets.
  • Wichita’s Department of Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the new playground at Pracht Wetlands Park.
    Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
    Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
    Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Jim McLean, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and Beccy Tanner
    Theme music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Haley Crowson
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
