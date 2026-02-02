Monday, February 2, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
In some communities in western Kansas, you can still spot the influence of German immigrants who settled there. Their descendants will mark a notable anniversary this year... Beccy Tanner explains.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita school board will decide tonight if and when to close four elementary schools in the district.
- Unionized nurses at St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals held a vigil last week in Wichita to honor people killed by federal immigration officials.
- United Way of the Plains announced Friday it has been awarded a $2.2 million dollar grant to help low-income families who are homeless or struggle to afford housing.
- Four-term Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids has scheduled events in cities well beyond the borders of her northeast Kansas district.
- A new report shows that Kansas has declined in national health rankings over the past three decades.
- A 42-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with defrauding her clients by failing to make tax payments.
- Two students from the Wichita area and one from Texas have been awarded one of the largest undergraduate scholarships in Kansas.
- The city of Wichita will hold a series of clinics this month offering free microchipping for pets.
- Wichita’s Department of Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the new playground at Pracht Wetlands Park.Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Jim McLean, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and Beccy Tanner
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson