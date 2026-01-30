Friday, January 30, 2026
If your toddler broke a finger and had other scrapes and bruises, you would get him to a doctor right away. But what do you do if that toddler also swings from trees, runs around on all fours, and — oh, yeah — is a chimpanzee? Turns out, sometimes, you call the same doctor.
- Community members gathered for a prayer vigil at Wichita City Hall yesterday to mark the first anniversary of the crash of an American Airlines flight in Washington D.C.
- Two Wichita men have been indicted in separate cases for allegedly threatening to kill federal officials.
- Republican lawmakers in Kansas have rushed to pass a bill that bars transgender people from using bathrooms based on their gender identity.
- Ordained clergy in Kansas would be mandated reporters of child abuse under a bill proposed this week by Kansas lawmakers.
- Air India announced yesterday that it is adding 30 new Boeing 737 MAX jets to its fleet.
- A major renovation of the woodshop at Wichita Heights High School will support students who are interested in carpentry and other related careers.
- It’s increasingly likely that the Kansas City Royals will stay in Kansas City, Missouri.
