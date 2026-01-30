Friday, January 30, 2026

If your toddler broke a finger and had other scrapes and bruises, you would get him to a doctor right away. But what do you do if that toddler also swings from trees, runs around on all fours, and — oh, yeah — is a chimpanzee? Turns out, sometimes, you call the same doctor.

Plus more on these stories:

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil at Wichita City Hall yesterday to mark the first anniversary of the crash of an American Airlines flight in Washington D.C.

Two Wichita men have been indicted in separate cases for allegedly threatening to kill federal officials.

Republican lawmakers in Kansas have rushed to pass a bill that bars transgender people from using bathrooms based on their gender identity.

Ordained clergy in Kansas would be mandated reporters of child abuse under a bill proposed this week by Kansas lawmakers.

Air India announced yesterday that it is adding 30 new Boeing 737 MAX jets to its fleet.

A major renovation of the woodshop at Wichita Heights High School will support students who are interested in carpentry and other related careers.

It’s increasingly likely that the Kansas City Royals will stay in Kansas City, Missouri.

