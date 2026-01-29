Thursday, January 29, 2026
Portraits are a popular subject for artists. But a new exhibition by artist Ann Resnick goes a step further by exploring human personalities from the perspective of science...and pseudoscience. Torin Andersen caught up with Resnick at the Salina Arts Center to talk about the two-part show.
Plus more on these stories:
- Today marks the one-year anniversary of a plane crash involving an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C.
- President Donald Trump touted his tariffs as a way to make new trade deals and benefit farmers during a speech in Iowa earlier this week.
- Kansas Republican Ron Estes has filed for re-election in the U.S. House.
- Parts of Kansas that are recovering from a major snowstorm are bracing for another round of below-freezing temperatures this weekend.
- Efforts are underway to improve how the Kansas City area handles rainwater and flooding.
- The Read ICT project will hold a book swap Saturday at the Evergreen branch library in north Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Rachel Cramer, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson