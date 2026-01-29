© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, January 29, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Portraits are a popular subject for artists. But a new exhibition by artist Ann Resnick goes a step further by exploring human personalities from the perspective of science...and pseudoscience. Torin Andersen caught up with Resnick at the Salina Arts Center to talk about the two-part show.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Today marks the one-year anniversary of a plane crash involving an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C.
  • President Donald Trump touted his tariffs as a way to make new trade deals and benefit farmers during a speech in Iowa earlier this week.
  • Kansas Republican Ron Estes has filed for re-election in the U.S. House.
  • Parts of Kansas that are recovering from a major snowstorm are bracing for another round of below-freezing temperatures this weekend.
  • Efforts are underway to improve how the Kansas City area handles rainwater and flooding.
  • The Read ICT project will hold a book swap Saturday at the Evergreen branch library in north Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Rachel Cramer, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
