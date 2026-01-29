Thursday, January 29, 2026

Portraits are a popular subject for artists. But a new exhibition by artist Ann Resnick goes a step further by exploring human personalities from the perspective of science...and pseudoscience. Torin Andersen caught up with Resnick at the Salina Arts Center to talk about the two-part show.

Plus more on these stories:

Today marks the one-year anniversary of a plane crash involving an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump touted his tariffs as a way to make new trade deals and benefit farmers during a speech in Iowa earlier this week.

Kansas Republican Ron Estes has filed for re-election in the U.S. House.

Parts of Kansas that are recovering from a major snowstorm are bracing for another round of below-freezing temperatures this weekend.

Efforts are underway to improve how the Kansas City area handles rainwater and flooding.

The Read ICT project will hold a book swap Saturday at the Evergreen branch library in north Wichita.

