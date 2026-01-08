Thursday, January 8, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
We'll hear about the following stories:
- Alaska Airlines announced yesterday that it will order more than 100 new airplanes from Boeing over the next decade.
- Wichita City Council members approved a settlement this week with Genesis Health Clubs over renovations to the Wichita Ice Center.
- A Derby hospital announced yesterday that it will close immediately, after filing for bankruptcy last month.
- Sedgwick County commissioners voted unanimously yesterday to appoint a new county appraiser.
- The leaders of public universities in Kansas are asking for more money from the state.
- A top Republican lawmaker in Kansas says there is not enough support to redraw the state’s congressional map. It was part of a national push by President Trump to get more Republicans in Congress.
- Federal transportation officials issued urgent safety recommendations yesterday to Wichita-based Textron Aviation over pilot training for certain Hawker business jets.
- Wichita State University has named a new dean for its College of Engineering.
- The Salvation Army will host its Warm Hearts Coat Drive through Friday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson