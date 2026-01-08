© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, January 8, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

We'll hear about the following stories:

  • Alaska Airlines announced yesterday that it will order more than 100 new airplanes from Boeing over the next decade.
  • Wichita City Council members approved a settlement this week with Genesis Health Clubs over renovations to the Wichita Ice Center.
  • A Derby hospital announced yesterday that it will close immediately, after filing for bankruptcy last month.
  • Sedgwick County commissioners voted unanimously yesterday to appoint a new county appraiser.
  • The leaders of public universities in Kansas are asking for more money from the state.
  • A top Republican lawmaker in Kansas says there is not enough support to redraw the state’s congressional map. It was part of a national push by President Trump to get more Republicans in Congress.
  • Federal transportation officials issued urgent safety recommendations yesterday to Wichita-based Textron Aviation over pilot training for certain Hawker business jets.
  • Wichita State University has named a new dean for its College of Engineering.
  • The Salvation Army will host its Warm Hearts Coat Drive through Friday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens