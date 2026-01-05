Monday, January 5, 2025

Growing hemp wasn’t legal until the 2018 Farm Bill changed that. Since then, it’s become a big industry… that’s led to all kinds of infused products with effects similar to marijuana. That raised concerns, and last fall, Congress moved to close what’s become known as the “hemp loophole.” Harvest Public Media’s Molly Ashford reports on what those changes could mean for growers.

Plus more on these stories:

The city of Wichita and Genesis Health Clubs plan to settle a lawsuit over a public-private partnership at the Wichita Ice Center.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold two public hearings this week on a proposed electric transmission line in Kansas.

A change to how the U.S. Postal Service processes mail could reduce the amount of time voters have to return mail-in ballots.

Authorities say a man suspected of sexually assaulting two children in a Lawrence park 25 years ago may have victimized other children.

Authorities say a drug bust may be the largest in the history of Kansas City, Kansas.

The City of Wichita is asking for public input on additional zoning regulations in the College Hill neighborhood.

The group Leading Kansas is hosting a screening of a documentary about the events of January 6th, 2021.

Newton will begin collecting old Christmas trees for recycling beginning today.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Molly Ashford, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson