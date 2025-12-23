Tuesday, December 23, 2025

It’s the busiest shopping season of the year. And while many may go online or to the mall, some rural towns go all out to try and attract visitors. For many of these out-of-the-way places, it’s a key part of boosting their local economies.

Plus more on these stories:

It’s official: The Kansas City Chiefs will have a new home.

Climate change is bringing warmer falls to Kansas and Missouri in recent decades. This year both states had one of their warmest falls on record.

Wichita City Council members will consider a proposal today that would require private funds for a new performing arts center.

An assistant basketball coach at the University of Kansas has been suspended following his DUI arrest.

The federal government will make disaster aid available to Kansas for damage caused by severe weather this summer.

Wesley Medical Center will begin a major construction project next month.

Various city of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Stephen Koranda, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

