Thursday, December 18, 2025

On January 1st, young people in Kansas will be completely banned from receiving gender affirming medical treatments. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, transgender people and their families have already started fleeing for states where they can access care — uprooting their lives in the process.

Plus more on these stories:

Sedgwick County commissioners are considering buying land as part of a planned major expansion of K96.

The United States has admitted liability in the deadly crash involving an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

The first phase of a redesigned Douglas Avenue will start with some paint.

The former mayor of a southwest Kansas town will make his first court appearance tomorrow.

Republicans in the Kansas Senate want to create a "Charlie Kirk free speech day" to honor the controversial conservative activist.

People in Kansas City can now apply to rent out their homes under the special short-term rules the city approved for next year’s World Cup matches.

The National Weather Service has announced a fire weather watch for parts of south central Kansas starting today.

The FBI is warning people to be aware of scammers during the holiday season.

Former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster will speak at Wichita State University next spring.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

