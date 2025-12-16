© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The second annual Downtown Wichita Window Wonderland is underway. Dozens of businesses are taking part in the window decorating contest this holiday season. KMUW’s Carla Eckels spotted one local artist painting windows at Cargill Protein Headquarters.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita City Council could decide today whether a busy section of Douglas Avenue will be redesigned.
  • The Wichita City Council will also consider a rebate program during its discussion today to implement a 1 cent sales tax.
  • McConnell Air Force base says it will conduct drills today and tomorrow that will lead to increased activity there.
  • Johnson County and De Soto are the latest Kansas communities to show interest in attracting a new type of nuclear power plant.
  • College options for Kansans with intellectual disabilities are expanding.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed an updated drought declaration for the state.
    Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
    Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
    Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Mya Scott, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine
    Theme music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Haley Crowson
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
