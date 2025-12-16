Tuesday, December 16, 2025
The second annual Downtown Wichita Window Wonderland is underway. Dozens of businesses are taking part in the window decorating contest this holiday season. KMUW’s Carla Eckels spotted one local artist painting windows at Cargill Protein Headquarters.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita City Council could decide today whether a busy section of Douglas Avenue will be redesigned.
- The Wichita City Council will also consider a rebate program during its discussion today to implement a 1 cent sales tax.
- McConnell Air Force base says it will conduct drills today and tomorrow that will lead to increased activity there.
- Johnson County and De Soto are the latest Kansas communities to show interest in attracting a new type of nuclear power plant.
- College options for Kansans with intellectual disabilities are expanding.
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed an updated drought declaration for the state.Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Mya Scott, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson