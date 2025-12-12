Friday, December 12, 2025

Wichita musician David Lord recorded his last four albums in Los Angeles. For his latest record, Way Over The Rainbow, he worked primarily in Wichita. The album also marks the launch of his new record label, Cloud Ear, which he says will focus on recordings made by musicians in Kansas and Chicago. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with David Lord and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

A boil water advisory for Park City was lifted yesterday.

The unemployment rate for Sedgwick County dropped about 13 percent in September.

If major proposed cuts to federal environmental programs pass in January, that could shift the burden of enforcing regulations to Kansas and other states.

Yesterday, Johnson County officials withdrew plans for a special sales tax election in the spring. It comes after a Kansas judge ruled against the proposal earlier in the week.

The Kansas Board of Regents announced a new president yesterday for Emporia State University.

Qui Nguyen will be honored at the 43rd William Inge Theater Festival next year.

The Sedgwick County Election Office has opened submissions for the student design contest for the 2026 “I Voted” sticker.

