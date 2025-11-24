Monday, November 24, 2025
It took more than three years, but the renovation of the Kansas Museum of History is now finished. The museum – located on the outskirts of Topeka – reopened its doors on Saturday.
Plus more on these stories:
- Triple A says nearly 800 thousand Kansans will be on the road this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will close or have special hours this week.
- Travelers can ride for free from Kansas City’s airport to two Johnson County locations during next year’s World Cup.
- The Kansas Board of Regents could expand a program that waives college application fees for three days each fall.
- Wichita will host a reception to celebrate the retirement of city Manager Robert Layton.
- The history of the McAdams neighborhood will be the topic for this month’s Wichita - Sedgwick County Historical Museum speaker series.
- Holiday Moonlight Tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House are underway.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Halle Jackson, Jim McLean, Suzanne Perez,
Piper Pinnetti and Mya Scott
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay