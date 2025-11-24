© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, November 24, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
It took more than three years, but the renovation of the Kansas Museum of History is now finished. The museum – located on the outskirts of Topeka – reopened its doors on Saturday.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Triple A says nearly 800 thousand Kansans will be on the road this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will close or have special hours this week.
  • Travelers can ride for free from Kansas City’s airport to two Johnson County locations during next year’s World Cup.
  • The Kansas Board of Regents could expand a program that waives college application fees for three days each fall.
  • Wichita will host a reception to celebrate the retirement of city Manager Robert Layton.
  • The history of the McAdams neighborhood will be the topic for this month’s Wichita - Sedgwick County Historical Museum speaker series.
  • Holiday Moonlight Tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House are underway.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Halle Jackson, Jim McLean, Suzanne Perez,
Piper Pinnetti and Mya Scott
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
