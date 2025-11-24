Monday, November 24, 2025

It took more than three years, but the renovation of the Kansas Museum of History is now finished. The museum – located on the outskirts of Topeka – reopened its doors on Saturday.

Plus more on these stories:



Triple A says nearly 800 thousand Kansans will be on the road this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will close or have special hours this week.

Travelers can ride for free from Kansas City’s airport to two Johnson County locations during next year’s World Cup.

The Kansas Board of Regents could expand a program that waives college application fees for three days each fall.

Wichita will host a reception to celebrate the retirement of city Manager Robert Layton.

The history of the McAdams neighborhood will be the topic for this month’s Wichita - Sedgwick County Historical Museum speaker series.

Holiday Moonlight Tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House are underway.

