Friday, November 21, 2025

The history of the clown dates back centuries. The jester, the fool, the trickster – mischievous performers who express an aspect of the human condition. KMUW's Hugo Phan talks to someone keeping the art form alive.

Plus more on these stories:

Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas says the recently concluded government shutdown could still impact Thanksgiving air travel.

Kansas and Missouri will work together in what officials say is an effort to improve the accuracy of voter registration records in both states.

Another candidate has joined the crowded Democratic field for the 4th District seat in Congress.

Commissioners in Crawford County in southeast Kansas voted to block a proposal by a small community to annex land for a solar farm.

A federal judge says the city of Salina violated the first amendment by blocking a local burger joint from painting a UFO-themed mural.

It’s been 50 years since scientists at Kansas State University documented the state’s first case of herbicide-resistant weeds. Now there are new strategies for fighting the plants in fields of Kansas crops.

Friends University will host its annual Ceremony of lights on Sunday.

Artwork from Wichita Public School students is on display at the Wichita Art Museum.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Rachel Schnelle and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

