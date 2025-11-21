Friday, November 21, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
The history of the clown dates back centuries. The jester, the fool, the trickster – mischievous performers who express an aspect of the human condition. KMUW's Hugo Phan talks to someone keeping the art form alive.
Plus more on these stories:
- Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas says the recently concluded government shutdown could still impact Thanksgiving air travel.
- Kansas and Missouri will work together in what officials say is an effort to improve the accuracy of voter registration records in both states.
- Another candidate has joined the crowded Democratic field for the 4th District seat in Congress.
- Commissioners in Crawford County in southeast Kansas voted to block a proposal by a small community to annex land for a solar farm.
- A federal judge says the city of Salina violated the first amendment by blocking a local burger joint from painting a UFO-themed mural.
- It’s been 50 years since scientists at Kansas State University documented the state’s first case of herbicide-resistant weeds. Now there are new strategies for fighting the plants in fields of Kansas crops.
- Friends University will host its annual Ceremony of lights on Sunday.
- Artwork from Wichita Public School students is on display at the Wichita Art Museum.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Rachel Schnelle and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson