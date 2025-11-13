Thursday, November 13, 2025

British-born blues musician Joanne Shaw Taylor released her latest album, the acclaimed Black & Gold, earlier this year. She says that the period of writing the record and preparing to record it coincided with some changes in her personal life, including longtime struggles with anxiety, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Joanne Shaw Taylor.

Sedgwick County commissioners voted yesterday to donate $1 million dollars toward a major expansion at WSU Tech.

Kansas education leaders reported yesterday that the graduation rate for the class of 2025 is over 90% for the first time.

Officials have doubled the reward for information in a shooting at a Wichita park last month.

Will a roof over Arrowhead Stadium keep the Chiefs in Missouri? Sam Zeff reports that the possibility is being floated by Missouri's governor.

Voters in Salina will decide in a special election whether pit bulls should continue to be banned.

Tickets for Wichita State University athletic events are available for military members, veterans and first responders.

The Wichita Public Library's Rockwell branch in east Wichita will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday.

The Wichita Wind Surge is collecting food donations.

