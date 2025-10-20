Monday, October 20, 2025

Our passions can sometimes take us to strange, new worlds. For one Wichita novelist, it took her to Los Angeles and into the world of television. Hugo Phan has more on this month’s Culture Pop.

Plus more on these stories:

Advance in-person voting for the November general election begins today.

The Wichita City Council will decide whether to approve an overhaul of the city's rental property rules during tomorrow's meeting.

Kansas State University has brought back a trailblazing nuclear engineering degree program.

A new study found a majority of Kansans oppose federal funding cuts to scientific research.

The government shutdown is adding to problems for farmers in the Midwest.

Ascension Via Christi is on the brink of a multi-million dollar expansion in Wichita.

Voters in the Wellington school district will vote on a nearly $23 million dollar bond issue next month.

A bison auction will be held November 5th at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.



