Thursday, October 16, 2025

Jason Miccolo Johnson was one of three photojournalists who received the Gordon Parks’ “Choice of Weapons” awards this month in Ft. Scott, Kansas. He’s known for doing portraits of leaders such as Thurgood Marshall and Nelson Mandela as well as Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama. In 1995, he spent a 12 hour day taking photos at the Million Man March in Washington DC. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with Jason who shared details about covering the march 30 years ago.

Plus more on these stories:

Travelers flying into and out of Wichita’s airport will not see a video by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

A recent Moody’s report shows Kansas as one of 22 states in a recession.

The Kansas Republican Party says the Kansas Young Republicans group was inactive as of Tuesday after racist and anti-semitic messages were exposed.

Kansas lawmakers are split on whether they should address concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in health care.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert will miss the court’s session later this month.

A Men’s Power Summit will be held in Wichita tonight culminating week-long activities commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Million Man March in Washington D. C.

A $6 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation will allow Kansas State University to study how to help the feedlot industry conserve water.

Homes sales in the Wichita area jumped in September.

Wichita was named best host city for sporting events in 2025 by a national media outlet.

