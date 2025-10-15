Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Kansas has more rural hospitals at risk of closure than any other state, according to one estimate. Further complicating things is that in 2028, Medicaid reimbursement rates will start decreasing. But as Noah Taborda of the Kansas News Service reports, a change to a state tax will give a few years of cushion for struggling hospitals to implement long-term strategies.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council unanimously agreed to another contract with Visit Wichita, this time totaling three-point-one million dollars.

Kansas high school students are taking more college-level courses than ever before.

A member of the Kansas State Board of Education took time during this Tuesday's board meeting to praise and pray for late, far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The possibility of splitting up Johnson County into multiple congressional districts drew concern from residents at a town hall in Lenexa Monday night.

Butler Community College will formally inaugurate its new president Thursday.

WSU Tech is celebrating the opening of a new center for its technology programs on Thursday.

NFL hall of famer Peyton Manning will serve as honorary chairman this year for the Textron Aviation Special Olympics Airlift.

Boeing’s proposed acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems has received approval from regulators in Europe.

Several ramps will close this weekend for road construction near K-96 and I-135.



Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zane Irwin, Piper Pinnetti, Tom Shine, and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson