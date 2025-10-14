© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The band Social Cinema has a brand-new album out titled "Don't Get Lost." The group has continued to expand its sound this time out and guitarist/vocalist Griffin Bush says that he and his bandmates continue to be inspired by music created by their contemporaries.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A fire swept through two homes and multiple vehicles in Dodge City over the weekend, killing three people.
  • Kansas saw a decrease of more than 150 people experiencing homelessness this year.
  • A startup wants to put a nuclear reactor 1 mile underground in Kansas.
  • Kansas health officials say a new species of tick has been found in Kansas for the first time.
  • Candidates for the District 1 city council and school board seats will meet Tuesday night in a livestreamed event at WSU's Marcus Welcome Center.
  • The Salvation Army will begin handing out winter coats and blankets on October 27th.
  • Sedgwick County residents who need to get rid of a mattress or box spring can apply for a coupon to dispose of it for free.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, and Piper Pinnetti
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens