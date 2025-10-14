Tuesday, October 14, 2025

The band Social Cinema has a brand-new album out titled "Don't Get Lost." The group has continued to expand its sound this time out and guitarist/vocalist Griffin Bush says that he and his bandmates continue to be inspired by music created by their contemporaries.

Plus more on these stories:

A fire swept through two homes and multiple vehicles in Dodge City over the weekend, killing three people.

Kansas saw a decrease of more than 150 people experiencing homelessness this year.

A startup wants to put a nuclear reactor 1 mile underground in Kansas.

Kansas health officials say a new species of tick has been found in Kansas for the first time.

Candidates for the District 1 city council and school board seats will meet Tuesday night in a livestreamed event at WSU's Marcus Welcome Center.

The Salvation Army will begin handing out winter coats and blankets on October 27th.

Sedgwick County residents who need to get rid of a mattress or box spring can apply for a coupon to dispose of it for free.



