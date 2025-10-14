Tuesday, October 14, 2025
The band Social Cinema has a brand-new album out titled "Don't Get Lost." The group has continued to expand its sound this time out and guitarist/vocalist Griffin Bush says that he and his bandmates continue to be inspired by music created by their contemporaries.
Plus more on these stories:
- A fire swept through two homes and multiple vehicles in Dodge City over the weekend, killing three people.
- Kansas saw a decrease of more than 150 people experiencing homelessness this year.
- A startup wants to put a nuclear reactor 1 mile underground in Kansas.
- Kansas health officials say a new species of tick has been found in Kansas for the first time.
- Candidates for the District 1 city council and school board seats will meet Tuesday night in a livestreamed event at WSU's Marcus Welcome Center.
- The Salvation Army will begin handing out winter coats and blankets on October 27th.
- Sedgwick County residents who need to get rid of a mattress or box spring can apply for a coupon to dispose of it for free.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, and Piper Pinnetti
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson