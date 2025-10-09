Thursday, October 9, 2025

KMUW's Fletcher Powell says one new movie shows small acts can have huge effects.

Plus more on these stories:

Spirit AeroSystems won't pay taxes on a one hundred and forty-four thousand square foot manufacturing facility until 2030 thanks to a tax deal approved by the city council.

Next month’s election will decide hundreds of local school board seats across Kansas, including Wichita.

The Wichita Board of Education has moved its regular meeting room out of North High School.

Many upper-floor spaces on main streets in Kansas towns are unused. But as Noah Taborda of the Kansas News Service reports, there are state funds available to help turn these empty spaces into affordable housing.

The Dole VA Medical Center is hosting its annual Homeless Stand Down on Friday in Wichita.

The Wichita school district is hosting an information fair this weekend to connect families with community resources.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team will hold an open scrimmage Saturday against Drake University.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Fletcher Powell, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Tom Shine, and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay