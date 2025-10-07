Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Over the decades, western Kansas has inserted itself into the corn-belt, a region of the Midwest from Ohio to Nebraska that has dominated corn production. Today, as you travel through the wheat state, you’re just as likely to see corn instead. Kansas News Service reporter Calen Moore explores why the state grows so much corn and the long-term challenges to the industry.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school board members approved a plan Monday night to have an external audit of the district's graduation rate.

Kansas State University is teaming up with a southwest Kansas community college to help more rural students earn bachelor’s degrees.

Kansas is asking federal officials to assess damages from storms that hit the state last month.

Kansas welfare advocates told Garden City residents facing food insecurity that it may become harder to buy groceries because of the Trump administration’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

Wichita Pride’s annual Unity March and Family Picnic will be held Saturday.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

