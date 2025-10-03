Friday, October 3, 2025

Tamara Saviano began her career in the music business working at a country radio station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Later, she worked as a journalist, filmmaker, and Grammy-award winning music producer while developing close friendships with two legendary songwriters, Kris Kristofferson and Guy Clark. She details all of that and more in her new book, “Poets and Dreamers: My Life in Americana Music.” KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Tamara Saviano.

Plus more on these stories:

The state Supreme Court will allow transgender Kansans to change the gender markers on their driver’s license.

The Wichita economy is expected to slow in 2026, according to a new forecast released Thursday by Wichita State University.

Authorities in Harvey County are continuing to investigate a set of human remains found just southeast of Newton.

Students in southwest Kansas will soon have more access to higher education.

The Wichita Public Library will host a series of events beginning Sunday to note Banned Books Week.

Empower will host a Hispanic culture celebration on Saturday.



