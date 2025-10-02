© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, October 2, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Change might be on the horizon for the Midwest’s most iconic crop. The U.S. produces more than a third of the world’s corn, and most of that grain comes from a swath of the central U.S. called the corn belt. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports some Midwestern farmers are planting a new variety of corn that might be an improvement over what’s in fields now.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says that the government shutdown sends a bad message to the rest of the world.
  • Sedgwick County commissioners voted Wednesday to consolidate the county’s two tag offices into one.
  • Tax collections for the state of Kansas last month fell short of estimates for the first time in six months.
  • The Kansas Board of Regents says enrollment at state universities increased 2.2 percent this fall.
  • Wichita officials say they hope a travel blogging conference hosted by the city this week will reap major dividends.
  • Drought has returned to many parts of the Midwest
  • The Wichita Public Library is offering a new resource for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Suzanne Perez, Jess Savage and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
