Thursday, October 2, 2025
Change might be on the horizon for the Midwest’s most iconic crop. The U.S. produces more than a third of the world’s corn, and most of that grain comes from a swath of the central U.S. called the corn belt. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports some Midwestern farmers are planting a new variety of corn that might be an improvement over what’s in fields now.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says that the government shutdown sends a bad message to the rest of the world.
- Sedgwick County commissioners voted Wednesday to consolidate the county’s two tag offices into one.
- Tax collections for the state of Kansas last month fell short of estimates for the first time in six months.
- The Kansas Board of Regents says enrollment at state universities increased 2.2 percent this fall.
- Wichita officials say they hope a travel blogging conference hosted by the city this week will reap major dividends.
- Drought has returned to many parts of the Midwest
- The Wichita Public Library is offering a new resource for people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Suzanne Perez, Jess Savage and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson