Thursday, October 2, 2025

Change might be on the horizon for the Midwest’s most iconic crop. The U.S. produces more than a third of the world’s corn, and most of that grain comes from a swath of the central U.S. called the corn belt. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports some Midwestern farmers are planting a new variety of corn that might be an improvement over what’s in fields now.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says that the government shutdown sends a bad message to the rest of the world.

Sedgwick County commissioners voted Wednesday to consolidate the county’s two tag offices into one.

Tax collections for the state of Kansas last month fell short of estimates for the first time in six months.

The Kansas Board of Regents says enrollment at state universities increased 2.2 percent this fall.

Wichita officials say they hope a travel blogging conference hosted by the city this week will reap major dividends.

Drought has returned to many parts of the Midwest

The Wichita Public Library is offering a new resource for people living with dementia and their caregivers.



