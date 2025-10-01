Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Lots of rural communities still aren’t connected to the internet, despite decades of efforts to reach underserved areas. States were close to putting millions of dollars for broadband to use earlier this year… when the Trump administration put out new guidance. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope report on what that means for the latest effort to get more Americans on-line.

Plus more on these stories:

A federal government shutdown is looming over Kansas.

A Kansas judge has dismissed Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach’s lawsuit that aimed to force the state to hand over private data to federal officials.

Kansas Republicans have taken the first steps to redistrict the state’s congressional map ahead of the 2026 elections.

A funeral service will be held Friday for a Hays police officer killed in the line of duty.

A rural Kansas superintendent has resigned after public backlash over allegations that he sexually harassed and touched a student.

A University of Kansas study recommends the state do more to inform people about the waitlist for disability services.

The Wichita school district is offering a $500 dollar hiring bonus for new para-educators and custodians.

The Wichita Holocaust Memorial will be dedicated on October 11th.

