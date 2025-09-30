Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Kansas doesn’t have an ocean. Or any mountains. People who aren't from here might question why nature-lovers would ever want to visit. KMUW's Beccy Tanner travels to Council Grove to provide an answer.

Plus more on these stories:

A second family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines, PSA Airlines and the federal government over the crash of Flight 5342.

A trial underway in Johnson County will determine whether some Kansas abortion restrictions are overturned.

Authorities continue to investigate a shooting over the weekend that killed a Hays police offer.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information about a shooting incident involving a school board member’s car.

Kansas lawmakers are not impressed with state revenue from sports wagering.

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena later this year.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine, Noah Taborda and Beccy Tanner

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson