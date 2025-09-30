© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas doesn’t have an ocean. Or any mountains. People who aren't from here might question why nature-lovers would ever want to visit. KMUW's Beccy Tanner travels to Council Grove to provide an answer.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A second family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines, PSA Airlines and the federal government over the crash of Flight 5342.
  • A trial underway in Johnson County will determine whether some Kansas abortion restrictions are overturned.
  • Authorities continue to investigate a shooting over the weekend that killed a Hays police offer.
  • The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information about a shooting incident involving a school board member’s car.
  • Kansas lawmakers are not impressed with state revenue from sports wagering.
  • The Jonas Brothers are coming to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena later this year.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine, Noah Taborda and Beccy Tanner
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell