Monday, September 29, 2025

When you think of Kansas, you probably don’t think of mountains. ... or mountain lions. But in recent years, the number of sightings of mountain lions in the state has skyrocketed. What’s bringing these elusive animals to the Sunflower State? Matthew Algeo recently went looking for answers — and mountain lions — with a state wildlife biologist.

Plus more on these stories:

For three days next week, Kansas universities will waive their application fees to encourage more students to apply to college.

Wichita State University will hold a memorial service this week to commemorate the 1970 football team plane crash.

Sedgwick County is considering closing the tag office on East Kellogg next month.

A company cofounded by Bill Gates wants to build an advanced nuclear reactor in Kansas.

Soybean producers across the country are getting ready to export their crop. But China, their biggest customer, hasn't placed a single order.

The Greater Wichita YMCA received a $2 million dollar gift to support health and wellness for the communities it serves.

