Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, September 26, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
High schools in Wichita and Maize are competing in a new sport this fall. Girls’ flag football was launched with help — and funding — from the Kansas City Chiefs. And schools are excited about the addition. Suzanne Perez watched the first games of the season and brings us more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County will have less money for community corrections under new cuts to state funding.
  • The Kansas State Board of Education launched its search for a new education commissioner Thursday.
  • Kansas lawmakers are speaking out about the possibility of drawing a new congressional map before the 2026 elections.
  • Evergy will increase its rates by $128 million dollars, beginning next month.
  • Four years ago, 17-year old Cedric "CJ" Lofton was killed at the Sedgwick County juvenile detention center.
  • Senior Services of Wichita has hired Wyatt Sheeder as its Executive Director.
  • Wichita Wagonmasters is hosting the annual Downtown Chili Cookoff at noon Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
