Friday, September 26, 2025

High schools in Wichita and Maize are competing in a new sport this fall. Girls’ flag football was launched with help — and funding — from the Kansas City Chiefs. And schools are excited about the addition. Suzanne Perez watched the first games of the season and brings us more.

Plus more on these stories:

Sedgwick County will have less money for community corrections under new cuts to state funding.

The Kansas State Board of Education launched its search for a new education commissioner Thursday.

Kansas lawmakers are speaking out about the possibility of drawing a new congressional map before the 2026 elections.

Evergy will increase its rates by $128 million dollars, beginning next month.

Four years ago, 17-year old Cedric "CJ" Lofton was killed at the Sedgwick County juvenile detention center.

Senior Services of Wichita has hired Wyatt Sheeder as its Executive Director.

Wichita Wagonmasters is hosting the annual Downtown Chili Cookoff at noon Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson