Friday, September 26, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
High schools in Wichita and Maize are competing in a new sport this fall. Girls’ flag football was launched with help — and funding — from the Kansas City Chiefs. And schools are excited about the addition. Suzanne Perez watched the first games of the season and brings us more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Sedgwick County will have less money for community corrections under new cuts to state funding.
- The Kansas State Board of Education launched its search for a new education commissioner Thursday.
- Kansas lawmakers are speaking out about the possibility of drawing a new congressional map before the 2026 elections.
- Evergy will increase its rates by $128 million dollars, beginning next month.
- Four years ago, 17-year old Cedric "CJ" Lofton was killed at the Sedgwick County juvenile detention center.
- Senior Services of Wichita has hired Wyatt Sheeder as its Executive Director.
- Wichita Wagonmasters is hosting the annual Downtown Chili Cookoff at noon Saturday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson