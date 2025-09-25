Thursday, September 25, 2025

The popcorn harvest will start soon across the Midwest. Lots of towns hold popcorn festivals this time of year… or even claim to be the popcorn capitals of the world. But U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows fewer than a thousand popcorn farms exist today. Harvest Public Media contributor Sheila Brummer introduces us to a few people and places where popcorn is more than a treat… it’s a living.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita police and housing officials pushed back against a call by some city council members for stricter enforcement of a ban aimed at reducing homeless encampments.

The federal government is weighing in on a legal battle in Leavenworth over an immigration detention center.

The board that oversees Kansas universities is studying whether to allow reduced-credit degrees that students could finish in three years.

The family of a 50-year-old man who was killed in the Wyandotte County jail called Tuesday night for the public release of the bodycam footage of his death.

The McAfee Pool is officially part of the National Register of Historic Places two years after Wichita received a grant to preserve it.

The ACLU of Kansas will hold an event in Wichita next week to discuss what it sees as an unfair bail system.

A community baby shower and resource fair will be hosted by the Sedgwick County Health Department on October 11th.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Sheila Brummer, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Piper Pinnetti, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

