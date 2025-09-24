Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Many immigrants who are detained in Kansas and Missouri go through the Chase County jail in eastern Kansas. Now, former detainees are speaking out about overcrowding and medical neglect. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, the Cottonwood Falls facility is part of a national outcry against claims of worsening conditions for detained immigrants.
Plus more on these stories:
- Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a scam that cost an 84-year-old woman more than $250 thousand dollars.
- Developers being sued by Wichita will no longer be eligible for tax incentives from the city.
- The City of Wichita says that shut-off notices are being sent to people using its water system who have not had their backflow prevention devices serviced.
- Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the social media platform Snapchat in state court.
- Kansas Democrats are calling on Republican lawmakers to hold public meetings if they intend to redraw the state’s congressional maps.
- Kansas children in the foster care system still face severe placement instability despite some marginal improvements, according to a new report.
