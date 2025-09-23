Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Whether it’s to blow off a little steam or to indulge your sense of mischief, there’s something oddly satisfying about breaking things. KMUW's Hugo Phan visits a business that lets people do just that.
Plus more on these stories:
- Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach says Kansas has lost out on food assistance funding because the state withheld data from federal officials.
- The US Department of Justice announced a settlement with Kansas City Kansas Community College Monday.
- A rural telecommunications company in western Kansas will discontinue the email service many farmers and businesses use.
- Mud is swallowing Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan. So the US Army Corps of Engineers is testing underwater dredging.
