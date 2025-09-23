Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Whether it’s to blow off a little steam or to indulge your sense of mischief, there’s something oddly satisfying about breaking things. KMUW's Hugo Phan visits a business that lets people do just that.

Plus more on these stories:

Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach says Kansas has lost out on food assistance funding because the state withheld data from federal officials.

The US Department of Justice announced a settlement with Kansas City Kansas Community College Monday.

A rural telecommunications company in western Kansas will discontinue the email service many farmers and businesses use.

Mud is swallowing Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan. So the US Army Corps of Engineers is testing underwater dredging.

