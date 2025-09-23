© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Whether it’s to blow off a little steam or to indulge your sense of mischief, there’s something oddly satisfying about breaking things. KMUW's Hugo Phan visits a business that lets people do just that.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach says Kansas has lost out on food assistance funding because the state withheld data from federal officials.
  • The US Department of Justice announced a settlement with Kansas City Kansas Community College Monday.
  • A rural telecommunications company in western Kansas will discontinue the email service many farmers and businesses use.
  • Mud is swallowing Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan. So the US Army Corps of Engineers is testing underwater dredging.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Dylan Lysen, Hugo Phan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Piper Pinnetti
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
