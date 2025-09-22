© 2025 KMUW
Monday, September 22, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
President Donald Trump signed the Rescissions Act of 2025 into law in July. It cut funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Funding from the CPB made up about 8 percent, or about $225,000, of KMUW's annual budget. KMUW's Jonathan Huber recently spoke with NPR's Michel Martin about the importance of public media in communities. Before getting into that, though, they talked a little nuts and bolts about Morning Edition, the program they both host.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Three new art installations will join the Keeper of the Plains as landmarks on the Arkansas River.
  • A Kansas lawmaker is pitching an idea that he says could eliminate state property and income taxes over time without cutting services.
  • Sedgwick County will hold a remote Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday.
  • Kansas officials say rattlesnakes and other venomous snakes could be more visible at areas like lakes and state parks due to heavy rains and flooding this year.
  • Four Wichita properties will be highlighted during a Historic Midtown Walking Tour in October.
  • Kansas farmers are hurting after China’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States closed the biggest market for the state’s biggest crop.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jonathan Huber, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
