Monday, September 22, 2025

President Donald Trump signed the Rescissions Act of 2025 into law in July. It cut funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Funding from the CPB made up about 8 percent, or about $225,000, of KMUW's annual budget. KMUW's Jonathan Huber recently spoke with NPR's Michel Martin about the importance of public media in communities. Before getting into that, though, they talked a little nuts and bolts about Morning Edition, the program they both host.

Plus more on these stories:

Three new art installations will join the Keeper of the Plains as landmarks on the Arkansas River.

A Kansas lawmaker is pitching an idea that he says could eliminate state property and income taxes over time without cutting services.

Sedgwick County will hold a remote Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday.

Kansas officials say rattlesnakes and other venomous snakes could be more visible at areas like lakes and state parks due to heavy rains and flooding this year.

Four Wichita properties will be highlighted during a Historic Midtown Walking Tour in October.

Kansas farmers are hurting after China’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States closed the biggest market for the state’s biggest crop.



