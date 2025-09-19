© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, September 19, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Wichita State's Innovation Campus recently turned 10 years old. And school president Rick Muma wrote a book to commemorate that milestone titled: "Student Centered, Innovation Driven: A guide to transforming higher education." Muma talked with KMUW news director Tom Shine about what parents and students want from higher education today, lessons he learned about communication as the Innovation Campus was built, and whether the biomedical campus downtown would have happened without the success of the Innovation Campus.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Former NFL player and national recovery advocate Montee Ball will be the featured speaker tomorrow at Wichita’s 11th annual Recovery Idol event at Century II.
  • A new audit shows a Kansas tax incentive for affordable housing could cost the state up to $1 billion dollars by 2040.
  • Kansas farmers are hurting after China’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States closed the biggest market for the state’s biggest crop.
  • A quarterly trade report from the US Department of Agriculture no longer includes a written analysis to explain its data.
  • A 31-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and other crimes following an assault on a student waiting for a school bus.
  • Kansas is asking for federal help to pay for damages caused by severe weather in July.
  • Open Streets Douglas will take place on Sunday, September 28th.
    Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
    Editors: Tom Shine
    Contributors: Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen, Michael Marks, Calen Moore and Tom Shine
    Theme music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Haley Crowson
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
