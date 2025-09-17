Wednesday, September 17, 2025

The Omaha, Nebraska band Bad Self Portraits recently released its debut album, titled "I Think I'm Going To Hell." It's a collection of songs that explore multiple facets of grief and trauma. The band's bassist and vocalist Ingrid Howell says that the songs have helped her process her own hard times. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Ingrid Howell.

Plus more on these stories:



The Federal Aviation Administration wants to fine Boeing $3.1 million dollars for numerous safety violations.

A Manhattan school board member who commented online about the shooting death of Charlie Kirk is no longer employed by the Kansas Department of Education.

The Wichita city council voted Tuesday to support a proposed $7.3 million dollar expansion by Botanica.

Kansans could see their health insurance costs skyrocket and some could lose coverage if Congress does not renew a tax credit that expires at the end of the year.

A Constitution Day event will be held this evening at the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse.

Officials with the Kansas State Fair say a little more than 300 thousand people attended this year’s event in Hutchinson.

Home sales in the Wichita area were down again in August.

