Monday, September 15, 2025

There is no shortage of biblical representations in art. We know this from the cathedrals and churches full of holy works. Modern painters still grapple with many of these stories and depict them in various ways. Jack Baumgartner is a farmer in Rose Hill. His most recent work, “The Fourth Vision of Zecharia,” has already been acquired for a private collection. Torin Andersen talked with Baumgartner before this painting left his studio.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita’s new watering plan goes into effect today.

Botanica officials hope support from Wichita city leaders will help the garden secure $7 million dollars in state funding for an expansion.

Kansas education leaders have released new charts that will allow districts to roughly compare this year’s state test scores to those from last year.

Opinions are strong, but little is known about the Trump Administration’s plan to reorganize the US Department of Agriculture.

The National Clean Up Day celebration on Saturday will include two projects in Sedgwick County.

The rate of Kansas children without health insurance has climbed to its highest level in more than a decade.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Tom Shine

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, J. Schafer, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson