Friday, September 12, 2025

When the Atlanta band Dropsonic broke up around 2010, the members of the classic lineup -- Dan Dixon, David Chase, and Brian Hunter -- didn't think the band would reunite. Then, around 2020, things changed when Dixon and Chase reformed the group with a new drummer. The band released its first album in 15 years earlier this year and is playing its first Wichita show since 2010 tonight at Kirby's. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Dropsonic guitarist/vocalist and co-founder Dan Dixon and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita Police say they have arrested two men in an incident that sent Wichita Northwest High School into a lockdown Wednesday.

The Wichita Police Department says it plans to increase education around the city’s new ordinance regarding golf carts.

A coroner’s report says a sheriff's officer knelt on a 50-year-old man's back before the man died in the Wyandotte County Jail.

A Kansas Senate committee studying government efficiency is considering the use of artificial intelligence to detect waste and abuse.

Kansas education leaders say young students need more time in school to make up for learning gaps, and they wonder whether summer school might help.

McPherson College will partner with the University of Kansas School of Nursing to help students earn a nursing degree.

The city of Wichita has announced a new executive director for the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

The nonprofit group Downtown Wichita will hold its annual fall clean-up today.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Piper Pinnetti, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson