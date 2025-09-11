© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 11, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new memoir that explores the darker sides of friendship, love, and addiction.

Plus we have more on these stories:

  • Wichita Northwest High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a shooting at a nearby convenience store.
  • Teacher morale in Kansas is lagging behind most other states, according to a new report.
  • Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced his retirement Wednesday.
  • New data indicates Sedgwick County’ suicide rate is at a 10-year low but still remains above the national average.
  • Communities across the country are grappling with "forever chemicals" in their drinking water.
  • Residents of Wichita have been invited to fill out a survey about their priorities for a new city manager.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Joe Schulz, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
