Thursday, September 11, 2025
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new memoir that explores the darker sides of friendship, love, and addiction.
Plus we have more on these stories:
- Wichita Northwest High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a shooting at a nearby convenience store.
- Teacher morale in Kansas is lagging behind most other states, according to a new report.
- Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced his retirement Wednesday.
- New data indicates Sedgwick County’ suicide rate is at a 10-year low but still remains above the national average.
- Communities across the country are grappling with "forever chemicals" in their drinking water.
- Residents of Wichita have been invited to fill out a survey about their priorities for a new city manager.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Joe Schulz, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson