Thursday, September 11, 2025

Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new memoir that explores the darker sides of friendship, love, and addiction.

Plus we have more on these stories:

Wichita Northwest High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a shooting at a nearby convenience store.

Teacher morale in Kansas is lagging behind most other states, according to a new report.

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced his retirement Wednesday.

New data indicates Sedgwick County’ suicide rate is at a 10-year low but still remains above the national average.

Communities across the country are grappling with "forever chemicals" in their drinking water.

Residents of Wichita have been invited to fill out a survey about their priorities for a new city manager.

