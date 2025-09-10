Wednesday, September 10, 2025

What does home mean? It’s a question that has influenced the art of Yulla Faun Vega. Especially the periods of her life when her housing was constantly in flux. KMUW's Torin Andersen spoke with Vega about her art.

The Wichita City Council took action yesterday in an effort to make Old Town safer.

The Wichita city council also unanimously approved a major rewriting of the city’s rules on illegal trash dumping yesterday. The changes come after years of unsuccessful prosecutions against illegal dumping.

The Wichita school district has sold two vacant school buildings that closed last year as part of cost-cutting measures.

Parts of Kansas are under a state of disaster emergency due to heavy rainfall Monday.

A planning commission has once again delayed a vote on an industrial waste processing plant project in Kansas City, Kansas.

Flu vaccinations will be offered to the public at four locations on Saturday.

Flags in Kansas will fly at half-staff tomorrow to remember people killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

