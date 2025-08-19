Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Janice Graham's new novel, Red Lily, begins when her main character discovers that he's inherited his aunt's estate. One problem, he thought she was already dead. And another problem, she's not dead at all. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Graham about her novel set in the world of espionage.

People in Sedgwick County will have their last chance to weigh in on the county’s 20-26 budget during a hearing at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

A study shows inmates in Sedgwick County who cannot afford to pay cash bail can end up in jail for months. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is calling for releasing inmates facing nonviolent charges without charging them money.

Another priest in the Kansas City, Kansas, Archdiocese has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior. This is the fourth priest to be suspended under the new archbishop.

The Wichita school district will hold a hiring fair Wednesday to hire substitute teachers, nurses and other school staff.

The non-profit homeless shelter Second Light announced its executive director Monday.

A county resource that lets people shop for recycled paint and cleaning chemicals will have a grand re-opening today.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez Tom Shine and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay