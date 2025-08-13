© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A former private prison operator in Leavenworth has faced legal setbacks in its effort to detain immigrants for the federal government. Despite a court order that blocks CoreCivic’s facility from reopening, the company is on a hiring spree.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita city council members rejected a proposal to bring 186 affordable housing apartments to the WaterWalk area of downtown.
  • Some Kansas parents are pushing for more limits on screen time in schools, and not just with cell phones.
  • The Wichita School District will hold a job fair next week aimed at hiring guest staff for the upcoming school year.
  • Some small food businesses are in limbo as they wait for grants from a US Department of Agriculture program the Trump administration abruptly ended.
  • Home sales in the Wichita area were down in July.
  • A microchip clinic for cats and dogs will be hosted Saturday by The Kansas Humane Society.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell