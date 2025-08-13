Wednesday, August 13, 2025
A former private prison operator in Leavenworth has faced legal setbacks in its effort to detain immigrants for the federal government. Despite a court order that blocks CoreCivic’s facility from reopening, the company is on a hiring spree.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita city council members rejected a proposal to bring 186 affordable housing apartments to the WaterWalk area of downtown.
- Some Kansas parents are pushing for more limits on screen time in schools, and not just with cell phones.
- The Wichita School District will hold a job fair next week aimed at hiring guest staff for the upcoming school year.
- Some small food businesses are in limbo as they wait for grants from a US Department of Agriculture program the Trump administration abruptly ended.
- Home sales in the Wichita area were down in July.
- A microchip clinic for cats and dogs will be hosted Saturday by The Kansas Humane Society.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson