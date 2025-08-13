Wednesday, August 13, 2025

A former private prison operator in Leavenworth has faced legal setbacks in its effort to detain immigrants for the federal government. Despite a court order that blocks CoreCivic’s facility from reopening, the company is on a hiring spree.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita city council members rejected a proposal to bring 186 affordable housing apartments to the WaterWalk area of downtown.

Some Kansas parents are pushing for more limits on screen time in schools, and not just with cell phones.

The Wichita School District will hold a job fair next week aimed at hiring guest staff for the upcoming school year.

Some small food businesses are in limbo as they wait for grants from a US Department of Agriculture program the Trump administration abruptly ended.

Home sales in the Wichita area were down in July.

A microchip clinic for cats and dogs will be hosted Saturday by The Kansas Humane Society.

