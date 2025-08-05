Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Ally Carter started writing books for teens nearly 20 years ago, and her books have grown up alongside her audience. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Carter about her new spy romance called The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold, a stand-alone sequel to her first adult novel, The Blonde Identity.

Plus more on these stories:



The primary election is today.

New parking equipment installed along three downtown streets in July is spreading to major event parking lots.

The State of Kansas collected just over $670 million dollars in tax revenue last month, which is more than 3 percent above estimates.

Kansas has joined a group of states suing the Trump Administration for terminating federal grants meant to fund a variety of state programs.

A federal law allows parents at risk of losing their children to foster care to ask for behavioral health services without notifying the state.

Extreme weather is bringing more billion-dollar disasters to Kansas and Missouri.

WSU Tech has formed a partnership with a nonprofit training center in southeast Kansas.

A new security gate installed near Sim Park was activated last night.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper