Monday, August 4, 2025

The Kansas legislature passed a bill banning gender affirming care for minors this year, part of a national trend targeting the trans community. Still, transgender people in Wichita say they find meaning in their community. Aminah Jenkins talked with some of them during a recent Pride event.

Plus more on these stories:



Thousands of dollars are flowing into the District 1 City Council race ahead of Tuesday's primary election. One candidate has a sizeable lead in fundraising.

Wichita residents can give their feedback Thursday on the city's $776 million dollar budget proposal.

Some Wichita school board members say they would like to tighten the rules on cell phones in high schools.

Some Wichita-area school districts will hold a "Fill the Bus" school supply drive next week.

The Trump Administration wants to break up U.S. Department of Agriculture offices in Washington and move most of the staff to five regional offices, including Kansas City, Missouri. The plan drew bi-partisan push back on Capitol Hill last week.

The Dodge City community wants to remember a river that helped shape southwest Kansas. The Arkansas River still has a huge impact on the region despite running dry.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine & Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Aminah Jenkins, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

