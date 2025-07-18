Friday, July 18, 2025

Woody Giessmann was a founding member of one of Wichita's first punk rock bands, The Embarrassment. When he left Wichita in the early '80s for Boston, he became a member of the critically acclaimed group The Del Fuegos. But along the way Giessmann struggled with drugs and alcohol and eventually he dedicated his life to becoming a therapist and helping individuals and families who are struggling with a variety of issues, including addiction. He has a new book called A Life of Recovery: Breaking The Chains of Addiction, and he says he hopes it will help others recover. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Woody Giessmann and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school district leaders gave the initial go-ahead Thursday to put another bond issue to voters next year.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a letter Thursday demanding the US Department of Education release $6.8 billion dollars in federal education funds.

Kansas health care leaders are preparing for the impact of Medicaid funding cuts on state hospitals.

Advocates for families say parents of thousands of Kansas children will soon miss out on a federal child tax credit.

There are less protections for birth control access in Kansas than in any other state, according to new research.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation for his involvement in a high-speed crash in Dallas last year.

Bridge repairs on Kellogg could slow traffic through downtown Wichita in coming months.

First responders can get into the Sedgwick County Zoo for free this coming Tuesday, July 22.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Aminah Jenkins, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Penelope Rivera, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper