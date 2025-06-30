Monday, June 30, 2025

In Kansas and across the country, one group has been the subject of legislation, litigation and political debate: transgender children. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service spent the day with a Kansas family affected by the state's recent ban on gender-affirming health care for minors.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Board of Regents has approved pay raises for the presidents of all six state universities.

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking back most of a federal grant meant to help Kansas protect against unemployment insurance fraud, which ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas says he supports President Donald Trump’s reconciliation bill that could drastically cut federal spending. But Marshall disputed the bill would cut health care funding for older Americans.

The Wichita City Council will vote Tuesday whether to pay $35 thousand dollars to settle a lawsuit against the city.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a Phillips County deputy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to open a facility in south Texas to defend against new world screwworms – a parasite that once terrorized American ranchers.

Roads are expected to be much busier than usual for the 4th of July weekend.

Sedgwick County has activated its non-emergency line for noise complaints around the 4th of July holiday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Maddy Busby, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay