Monday, June 23, 2025

For many independent game publishers, access to cheap manufacturing overseas has helped contribute to the growth of board games. But now publishers might face fewer options and significant shipping delays because of the Trump Administration tariffs. Hugo Phan spoke with two Wichita game developers about the challenges they're facing.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school leaders say the district could be forced to close schools or cut teaching jobs if voters don't approve a bond issue during the next fiscal year.

The Kansas Department of Labor says it’s recovered about $11 million dollars from fraudulent unemployment claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Low-income Kansans are not receiving expected food deliveries for soup kitchens and community shelters due to federal cuts.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning about a new scam circulating by text message.

A mental health organization in Sedgwick County is offering to cover the cost of therapy for Spanish speakers.

Fireworks stands in many parts of Kansas will open this week.

The Wichita school district will hold a hiring fair this Friday to hire food service workers for the upcoming school year.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay