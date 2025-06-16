Monday, June 16, 2025
The Trump administration's sweeping tariffs are reshaping global commerce. That includes the Kansas aviation industry which contributes more than 7 billion dollars annually to the state's economy. KMUW's Rose Conlon spoke with one business that's working through the new challenges while also fining opportunities.
Plus more on these stories:
- Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Kansas Statehouse over the weekend to protest President Donald Trump and a military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary. A similar rally in Wichita drew hundreds of people downtown.
- The governor of Missouri has signed legislation intended to keep the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs from leaving the state.
- Officials say a northwest Kansas community has a long recovery ahead after a tornado swept through Gove County last month.
- Cyclists can now ride nearly 100 miles of uninterrupted trail in eastern Kansas.
- The first World Cup game in Kansas City will take place a year from today. Transportation is a big focus in planning the event.
- Juneteenth celebrations will continue in Wichita throughout the week and weekend.
- The Kansas Immigration Coalition is holding a candlelight vigil on June 26th.
- The International Rescue Committee is celebrating World Refugee Day next Saturday with a resources fair with health and community resources, music, games and food.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Maddy Busby, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Savannah Hawley-Bates, Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Calen Moore
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay