© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 16, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Trump administration's sweeping tariffs are reshaping global commerce. That includes the Kansas aviation industry which contributes more than 7 billion dollars annually to the state's economy. KMUW's Rose Conlon spoke with one business that's working through the new challenges while also fining opportunities.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Kansas Statehouse over the weekend to protest President Donald Trump and a military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary. A similar rally in Wichita drew hundreds of people downtown.
  • The governor of Missouri has signed legislation intended to keep the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs from leaving the state.
  • Officials say a northwest Kansas community has a long recovery ahead after a tornado swept through Gove County last month.
  • Cyclists can now ride nearly 100 miles of uninterrupted trail in eastern Kansas.
  • The first World Cup game in Kansas City will take place a year from today. Transportation is a big focus in planning the event.
  • Juneteenth celebrations will continue in Wichita throughout the week and weekend.
  • The Kansas Immigration Coalition is holding a candlelight vigil on June 26th.
  • The International Rescue Committee is celebrating World Refugee Day next Saturday with a resources fair with health and community resources, music, games and food.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Maddy Busby, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Savannah Hawley-Bates, Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Calen Moore
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens