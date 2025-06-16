Monday, June 16, 2025

The Trump administration's sweeping tariffs are reshaping global commerce. That includes the Kansas aviation industry which contributes more than 7 billion dollars annually to the state's economy. KMUW's Rose Conlon spoke with one business that's working through the new challenges while also fining opportunities.

Plus more on these stories:



Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Kansas Statehouse over the weekend to protest President Donald Trump and a military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary. A similar rally in Wichita drew hundreds of people downtown.

The governor of Missouri has signed legislation intended to keep the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs from leaving the state.

Officials say a northwest Kansas community has a long recovery ahead after a tornado swept through Gove County last month.

Cyclists can now ride nearly 100 miles of uninterrupted trail in eastern Kansas.

The first World Cup game in Kansas City will take place a year from today. Transportation is a big focus in planning the event.

Juneteenth celebrations will continue in Wichita throughout the week and weekend.

The Kansas Immigration Coalition is holding a candlelight vigil on June 26th.

The International Rescue Committee is celebrating World Refugee Day next Saturday with a resources fair with health and community resources, music, games and food.

