Friday, June 6, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Split Lip Rayfield is celebrating 30 years as a band this year. The band's Wayne Gottstine says there are two important factors to the band's longevity: Its relationship with the audience and the friendships at the core of the group. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Gottstine and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals with allegedly smuggling a fungus into the US.
- Some Kansas lawmakers want students who are struggling to read to repeat a grade.
- A new federal tactic of arresting non-citizens at courthouses is sparking fear in Kansas City, Missouri.
- A plan by Missouri lawmakers to keep the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City is moving forward.
- Wichita will host the semifinals and finals of a national women’s collegiate basketball tournament the next two years.
- Evergreen Library will host the 2025 Summer Reading Program Kickoff Saturday.
- Events are planned in Wichita and Abilene to commemorate D-Day today.
Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Tom Shine and Masha Smahliuk
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper