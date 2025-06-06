© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, June 6, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Split Lip Rayfield is celebrating 30 years as a band this year. The band's Wayne Gottstine says there are two important factors to the band's longevity: Its relationship with the audience and the friendships at the core of the group. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Gottstine and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals with allegedly smuggling a fungus into the US.
  • Some Kansas lawmakers want students who are struggling to read to repeat a grade.
  • A new federal tactic of arresting non-citizens at courthouses is sparking fear in Kansas City, Missouri.
  • A plan by Missouri lawmakers to keep the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City is moving forward.
  • Wichita will host the semifinals and finals of a national women’s collegiate basketball tournament the next two years.
  • Evergreen Library will host the 2025 Summer Reading Program Kickoff Saturday.
  • Events are planned in Wichita and Abilene to commemorate D-Day today.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Tom Shine and Masha Smahliuk
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
