Friday, June 6, 2025

Split Lip Rayfield is celebrating 30 years as a band this year. The band's Wayne Gottstine says there are two important factors to the band's longevity: Its relationship with the audience and the friendships at the core of the group. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Gottstine and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals with allegedly smuggling a fungus into the US.

Some Kansas lawmakers want students who are struggling to read to repeat a grade.

A new federal tactic of arresting non-citizens at courthouses is sparking fear in Kansas City, Missouri.

A plan by Missouri lawmakers to keep the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City is moving forward.

Wichita will host the semifinals and finals of a national women’s collegiate basketball tournament the next two years.

Evergreen Library will host the 2025 Summer Reading Program Kickoff Saturday.

Events are planned in Wichita and Abilene to commemorate D-Day today.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Tom Shine and Masha Smahliuk

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper